scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Leerdam wins women's 1,000m at ISU World Cup Speed Skating race in Japan

International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Speed Skating kicked off, with Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam winning the women's 1,000-meter race in Obihiro, Japan.

By Agency News Desk
Leerdam wins women's 1,000m at ISU World Cup Speed Skating race in Japan
Leerdam wins women's 1,000m at ISU World Cup Speed Skating race in Japan _ pic courtesy news agency

Tokyo, Nov 11 (IANS) The 2023-2024 season of the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Speed Skating kicked off, with Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam winning the women’s 1,000-meter race in Obihiro, Japan.

Leerdam crossed the finish line in one minute 14.57 seconds, edging Japan’s Miho Takagi into second place by 0.11 seconds, reports Xinhua.

In the men’s 1,000m event, China’s Ning Zhongyan came second in one minute 8.54 seconds, 0.19 seconds behind Japan’s Masaya Yamada.

Tatsuya Shinhama led a Japanese podium sweep in the men’s 500 meters. Shinhama clocked 34.52 seconds to win by 0.17 from Wataru Morishige, with Yuma Murakami rounding out the podium 0.30 back.

Due to a lack of qualifying results from last season, Beijing 2022 winner Gao Tingyu did not participate in this event.

In the women’s mass start, Canada’s Ivanie Blondin secured a decisive win in 8 minutes 25.11 seconds, defeating Esther Kiel of the Netherlands and Mia Kilburg-Manganello of the United States in the final sprint, while Dutch skater Bart Hoolwerf won the men’s mass start.

The World Cup series comprises six events (four during an Olympic season), with A Division and B Division races. Skaters can earn points at each competition, and the skater with the most points on a given distance at the end of the series is the World Cup winner in that distance.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uno refreshes season best in figure skating short program at Cup of China
Next article
Luis Diaz named in Colombia squad for World Cup qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US