Leipzig upset leaders Bayern in Bundesliga

Berlin, May 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich dropped crucial points in the title race after Leipzig came from behind to clinch a stunning 3-1 away victory in the 33rd round.

The Bavarians gained the upper hand from the get-go and dominated possession against passive visitors from Leipzig.

The hosts came close with 18 minutes gone when Thomas Muller tested Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich from a central position on Saturday.

Bayern’s efforts paid off seven minutes later when Serge Gnabry made the most of Muller’s good build-up work to break the deadlock from the edge of the box into the near post corner, a Xinhua report said.

Three minutes later, Bayern should have made it two but for all that Jamal Musiala rattled only the outside of the netting from a tight angle.

Leipzig sparked to life at the half-hour mark when Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer had to defuse Dominik Szoboszlai’s volley with a diving safe before Sommer was on guard again to neutralize Christopher Nkunku’s effort moments later.

Bayern remained dangerous and created another promising chance before the break as Kingsley Coman headed narrowly wide with all time and space.

After the restart, Bayern handed over control and got punished at the hour mark when Konrad Laimer finished off a counterattack with a hammer into the roof of the net to level the scores following a Bayern corner.

Leipzig gained momentum and turned the tides as Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard fouled Nkunku inside the box, allowing the Frenchman to make it 2-1 with the subsequent penalty.

Things went from bad to worse in the closing stages as Noussair Mazraoui handled the ball inside the box. Szoboszlai stepped up and made it 3-1 to put the game to bed in the 85th minute.

With the result, third-placed Leipzig secured a UEFA Champions League berth for next season with one round to spare whereas Bayern’s title defense is in danger as Dortmund can take the lead with a win over Augsburg on Sunday.

“In the halftime we knew the game wasn’t over. We had to play compact and wait for our chances. Our confidence grew with the equalizer. Great performance by the boys,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose.

“We played below our level and if you play below your level, you can’t win games. I saw an average opening period where we took the deserved lead. We stopped playing with 30 minutes gone. We weren’t there after the break. I can’t provide an explanation for what I have seen in the second half,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim secured vital points in the relegation battle after seeing off Union Berlin 4-2.

Hertha Berlin relegates for the seventh time in the club’s history as the Old Lady were held to a late 1-1 stalemate by relegation-threatened Bochum.

Werder Bremen remain in Germany’s top flight after sharing the spoils with Cologne following a 1-1 draw.

Sebastian Polter’s late equalizer secured Schalke a 2-2 tie with Eintracht Frankfurt while Freiburg edged Wolfsburg 2-0 already on Friday.

–IANS

ak/