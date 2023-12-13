Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Lema takes charge of Mexico's Pumas

The 55-year-old Argentine Gustavo Lema has been named manager of Pumas UNAM for the 2024 Liga MX season, the Mexico City club said.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Lema takes charge of Mexico's Pumas _pic courtesy news agency
Lema takes charge of Mexico's Pumas _pic courtesy news agency

Mexico City, Dec 13 (IANS) Gustavo Lema has been named manager of Pumas UNAM for the 2024 Liga MX season, the Mexico City club said. The 55-year-old Argentine replaces Antonio Mohamed, who tendered his resignation after Sunday’s defeat to Tigres UANL in the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura tournament, reports Xinhua.

“I am very appreciative and committed to this,” Lema told reporters. “I’m grateful for the generosity of Antonio because he was the one who pushed me to get to where I am today and to challenge myself.”

Advertisement

Mohamed guided Pumas to 12 wins, six draws and 11 losses after taking charge of the club in March.

Lema has never managed a senior first-team outfit, having worked as an assistant under Mohamed at Pumas, Atletico Mineiro, Monterrey, Huracan and Celta Vita, among other clubs.

- Advertisement -

–IANS/cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
‘Happy Holidays’, says Samantha as she gives sneak peek into her Christmas prep
Next article
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dies at 61
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement