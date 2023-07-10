scorecardresearch
Life has been tough for me; happy my hard work has paid off, says Indian cricketer Minnu Mani

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 (IANS) Tribal girl Minnu Mani is excited and just cannot control her happiness when the news came that she will become the first women cricketer from Kerala to don the national colors.

“I am very excited and have no words to describe what I went through after being informed that I have been selected for the T20 against Bangladesh to be played there. One good thing is in 2019 I had toured Bangladesh when the India A team toured there,” said Mani.

“Life has been tough for me and I am happy my hard work has paid off. I will do my best now that I have got the chance,” added Mani who belongs to the Kurichiya tribe in Choyimoola in Wayanad.

While her father is a casual labourer, her mother is a homemaker.

Niketha Ramankutty who has been Mani’s team manager and also a South Indian selector said the hard work that she has put in has started getting her rewards.

“She has a very bright future ahead of her as she is a very disciplined cricketer. She is determined and is a well-grounded person,” said Ramankutty.

23-year-old Mani sprang a surprise early this year when she was picked up for Rs 30 lakh for the first Women Premier League by Delhi Capitals.

An all-rounder, Mani bowls right-handed while is a left-hand batter.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad is scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs on the Bangladesh tour, which starts in Mirpur from July 9.

–IANS

sg/cs

