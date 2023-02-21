Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

London, Feb 21 (IANS) Liverpool owner John Henry insisted that the club is not for sale, but said it is looking to attract possible investors.

Speaking in the US publication, the Boston Sports Journal, the man who is the founder of the Fenway Group, which also owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox and the (US) National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins, was asked about the group’s future in England, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC (Liverpool Football Club)? No,” replied Henry, who bought Liverpool for 300 million pounds in 2010.

“Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?” he commented.

The announcement came at a time when a member of the Qatari royal family has officially launched a bid for Manchester United, while Newcastle United was purchased by a Saudi Arabian backed bid in October 2021.

With a price of around five billion pounds being quoted for Manchester United, it is clear that Henry would be able to demand considerably more than the 300 million he invested to buy Liverpool in 2010 if he did want to sell.

Liverpool is currently eighth in the Premier League and plays Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

