LLC Masters: India Maharajas to face Asia Lions in opener on March 10

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India Maharajas will face Asia Lions in the opening match of the LLC Masters on March 10 in Doha, Qatar, the organisers — Legends League Cricket (LLC) — announced on Thursday.

The final of the LLC Masters is scheduled on March 20.

Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series and all the matches will be played at Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.

“Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers.”

“Despite Covid restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting humongous response this year from the fans across the globe,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, in a media release.

“Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament,” he added.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, “We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favourite legends. I am looking forward to watching legends fight for the LLC Masters title.”

–IANS

ak/bsk

More social media following, more work: Bebika Durve's experience
Bengaluru Open: Nagal goes down fighting, Anirudh-Prashanth in doubles semis
Entertainment Today

