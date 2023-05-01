scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bagged the gold medal at the MVA High Performance 1 athletics meet held in Chula Vista, USA.

Sreeshankar recorded his best jump at Chula Vista at 8.29m on Sunday to win the gold. The 24-year-old’s jump was over the World Athletics Championships 2023 qualifying standard for men’s long jump set at 8.25m.

Unfortunately, the effort didn’t make him qualify for the Worlds in Budapest because the tailwinds recorded at +3.1m/s during his jump.

Notably, jumps with over +2.0m/s wind assistance are not logged as official records or qualifying timings in long jump.

Sreeshankar, who has been training in Texas Tech University, Lubbock, started his 2023 season at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Bengaluru last month, where he won the gold medal with a 7.94m effort.

The meet in the US was his second competition of the year and the first piece of competitive action on foreign soil for 2023.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid
Next article
Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Technology

Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid

News

From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' screening was a starry affair

News

Pune Police clamp down on A R Rahman's concert midway for flouting time limit

News

Aryan Khan's directorial web debut is titled 'Stardom'

News

MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

News

Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Health & Lifestyle

Revamped Avadh gallery to be tech driven

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures

Sports

IPL 2023: Tim David showed he can be Pollard's replacement for MI, says Manjrekar

Technology

Hype launches generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

Technology

IIT Guwahati's new method helps produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel

Sports

Aditi Ashok finishes Tied-2 at LA Championship, achieves career-best finish on LPGA Tour

Technology

Demand for AI jobs up 11% in India amid talent scarcity

Health & Lifestyle

TN to probe alleged deaths caused by dentist

Technology

Hackers selling new malware on Telegram that targets macOS users

Health & Lifestyle

Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mahima Makwana ticks 1 item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US