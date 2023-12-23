Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami

Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) Inter Miami have completed the signing of striker Luis Suarez in a move that reunites the Uruguayan with former Barcelona teammate and close friend Lionel Messi.

Suarez, who turns 37 next month, agreed to a deal that runs until the end of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, reports Xinhua.

“Welcome Luis Suarez, to the dream of Miami. Nothing more beautiful than playing with friends,” Inter Miami said in a social media post on Friday.

Inter Miami secured Suarez on a free transfer after the center-forward parted ways with Brazil’s Gremio last month. He scored 26 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions for the Porto Alegre club and won the 2023 golden ball award for the best player in Brazil’s Serie A.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami,” Suarez said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality.”

In addition to Messi, Suarez will join up with other former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the Florida club. The quartet won four La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy during their six years together at the Camp Nou.

Inter Miami, who are co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, will begin their 2024 MLS campaign with a home match against Real Salt Lake on February 21.

–IANS