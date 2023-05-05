scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Madrid Open: Lucky loser Struff stuns Tsitsipas to reach semifinals

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, May 5 (IANS) Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff looked down and out when he lost in the final round of the qualifying for the Mutua Madrid Open last week. However, after getting another chance as a lucky loser, the German appears to be making the most of the opportunity as he stormed into his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

The lucky loser upset fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday night to reach the last four stage at the Caja Magica. The German will next face Aslan Karatsev, who ousted him in qualifying.

Struff is the third lucky loser to advance to the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event, joining Thomas Johansson (2004 Toronto) and Lucas Pouille (2016 Rome). He has now split six ATP head-to-head matches with Tsitsipas and is two victories from hoisting his first ATP Tour trophy.

It is the high point of a strong comeback for the 33-year-old. Earlier this year, Struff was as low as No. 167 in the ATP Rankings after suffering a right foot injury last season in Miami.

Struff won the first set in a tiebreaker but lost the next one, taking the match into the decider.

Tsitsipas entered the match with an 8-1 record in deciding sets this season and 9-2 on clay in his career, so it was no surprise that he continued to put pressure on the German, who was pursuing the biggest win of his career.

But Struff had an answer for every question the German asked, saving a break point at 4-2 with huge hitting to get out of trouble after misfiring with his forehand earlier in the game. He also trailed 15/30 when serving for the match. But after Tsitsipas saved one match point with a jaw-dropping forehand passing shot, Struff won two consecutive points, completing his victory when the fourth seed missed a backhand return long.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Logo, mascot, torch, anthem, jersey of Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh launched
Next article
Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy admitted to B'luru hospital
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy admitted to B'luru hospital

Sports

Logo, mascot, torch, anthem, jersey of Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh launched

Technology

US doctors perform first-ever brain surgery on a unborn baby

Sports

Rob Key predicts Jofra Archer will have 'massive' impact for England in upcoming Ashes

Sports

Cricket going the football way with T20 leagues spreading around the world: Ravi Shastri

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to let you create single-vote polls

Sports

Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium in list of 15 probable WC venues

Technology

Cloud, Big Data & AI sectors continue hiring trend in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Novel AI-enabled robot to can perform 10K microbial experiments daily

Technology

Google's Bard AI may soon arrive as homescreen widget on Pixel devices

Sports

IPL 2023: Only a good captain can manage three quality spinners well, Sanju Samson has matured a lot, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

Australia to tour South Africa for three T20Is, five ODIs ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report

Technology

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% in India in Q1 2023: Report

Sports

Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur

Sports

Korea's Lee puts well for tied second place at Wells Fargo Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study

Sports

Ahead of IPL match in Jaipur, CGST issues notice to RCA for forgery

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US