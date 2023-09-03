Maharashtra State squash: Impressive Siddharth Rewari storms into quarterfinals

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Siddhant Rewari showed great character and dished out an impressive performance to carve out a straight game 3-0 victory against Tanish Vaidya in an all-Maharashtra Boys’ U-19 Round-16 match of the 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2023 on Sunday.

Playing on his home courts, Siddharth called the shots from the start as he controlled the rallies and with Vaidya committing a series of errors he went on to complete a deserving 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 win and a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, top seed Yuvraj Wadhwani of Maharashtra surprisingly conceded his match against compatriot Narayan Manohar Lachka of Khopoli. Wadhwani after leading 2-0 (11-1, 11-3) and 1-0 in the third game retired without citing any reason.

Second seed Vivaan Shah easily advanced to the quarterfinals defeating unseeded Mishall Daruvala 11-4, 11-1, and 11-2 in another last-16 encounter.

In the Boys’ U-17 Round-32 matches, the top seed Arjun Somani of Maharashtra outplayed his compatriot Yash Shelar marching to an 11-1, 11-3, 11-1 win while second seed Ekambir Singh of Maharashtra did not drop a single point as he stormed past state mate Nijanshu Mittal winning in three quick games at 11-0, 11-0, 11-0.

In the women’s competition, the joint 3/4-seed Anjali Semwal of Maharashtra encountered a late challenge from her statemate Chetana Jaiswal but managed to pull through at 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 in a women’s Round-16 match.

The top seed in the women’s draw Janet Vidhi eased to a quick 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 win over Chandigarh’s Bhavanjali Mudaliar to coast into the quarterfinal.

–IANS

bsk