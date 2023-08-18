scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath earn maiden England call-ups for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 18 (IANS) Uncapped left-arm fast-bowler Mahika Gaur and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath have earned maiden call-ups to England’s squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka starting later this month.

Mahika, born in Reading, United Kingdom, plays cricket in England as a local player. She has represented UAE in this year’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, apart from playing 19 T20Is for the senior side. She was part of her domestic side Thunder’s run to Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day and played a key role in their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches earlier this year.

Mahika also made her debut in the 2023 edition of The Hundred for Manchester Originals, apart from playing for England A against Australia A in the recent time.

On the other hand, Bess was part of Northern Diamonds’ Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy-winning side of 2022 and has been in England A set-up for the last 14 months. She has featured in all of Northern Superchargers’ 2023 Hundred matches to date.

“Mahika (Gaur) is a very exciting talent. Left-arm swing bowlers over six-foot tall are unique in women’s cricket. Mahika has shown consistently this summer that she is a threat with the new ball, and we are excited to see how she performs at the international level.”

“Bess (Heath) is an all-action cricketer who impacts games and is a great fit for us and how we want to play. She impressed in the A team games against Australia earlier in the summer and she also provides cover for Amy Jones with the gloves,” said head coach Jon Lewis in a statement.

All-rounder Freya Kemp returns to the 20-over format squad after recovering from a stress fracture in her back while seamer Lauren Filer receives her first T20I call-up after debuting for England in the Test match at this summer’s Ashes.

But there was no T20I call-up for opener Tammy Beaumont, despite hitting 118 from 61 balls for Welsh Fire against Trent Rockets, the first century in the Women’s Hundred competition, though she’s named in the ODI squad.

Top-ranked ODI and T20I bowler, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and batter Sophia Dunkley will miss the series while experienced duo Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt will sit out of T20I and ODI series respectively, in a bid to manage the quartet’s programme over the next 12 months.

“We have named a squad with a good blend of youth and experience and see this as an important series to test the depth of playing pool. We have some exciting, new young players coming in who we are looking forward to working with.”

“With a World Cup coming up next year it’s imperative we develop the squad and players can gain international caps and experience. The chance to play at venues around the country is exciting.”

“It’s great the opening fixture against Sri Lanka at Hove is now sold out. After an incredible Ashes summer, we want to maintain momentum on and off the field and look forward to getting started,” concluded Lewis.

The series between England and Sri Lanka begins with three T20Is from August 31 to September 6 at The Hove, Chelmsford and Derby. It will be followed by three ODIs on September 9, 12, and 14 on Chester-Le-Street, Northampton and Leicester.

England T20I squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, and Nat Sciver-Brunt

–IANS

nr/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube starts testing Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube starts testing Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile

Sports

Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised: Trent Copeland

News

Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie

Sports

Premier League: Tough match for tired Man City in second round of games (Preview)

Health & Lifestyle

After EG.5, WHO flags another Covid variant BA.2.86

News

'Succession' actress Crystal Finn attacked by Otters, says ‘bites really hurt’

Health & Lifestyle

SC issues notice on PIL seeking action against doctors who do not prescribe generic medicines

News

Badshah lauds Raaga Fusion: 'Felt like listening to Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway'

News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

News

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

News

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Sports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US