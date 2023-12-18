Monday, December 18, 2023
Malaika Arora adds star power to Tennis Premier League

There's an extra touch of elegance and star power added to Delhi Binny's Brigade, thanks to none other than Malaika Arora.

By Editorial Desk
Malaika Arora adds star power to Tennis Premier League
Malaika Arora for Tennis Premier League

In the ongoing Tennis Premier League (TPL) in Pune, which started on the 12th and will continue until the 17th. There’s an exciting update about one of the teams that’s making waves – Delhi Binny’s Brigade in TPL Season 5. This team, led by the skilled and determined Sneh Binny, is showcasing exceptional talent and determination in the league. But that’s not all – there’s an extra touch of elegance and star power added to the team, thanks to none other than Malaika Arora.

These talented individuals are not only displaying their prowess on the tennis court but also turning heads with their stylish and dapper appearances. Let’s take a closer look at them in TPL.

Malaika Arora, a well-known personality, has become the face of Delhi Binny’s Brigade. Her association with the team is not just about adding a famous name; it’s about bringing a unique blend of style and grace to the competitive spirit of the league. Malaika’s presence elevates the team’s brand but also brings a touch of sophistication to the entire league. Her involvement IS creating a special identity for the team, making them stand out in the TPL Season 5.

As TPL in Pune continues, the spotlight is not only on the thrilling matches but also on the teams that are making headlines both on and off the court. Delhi Binny’s Brigade, with its exceptional skill, determination, and the added touch of elegance from Malaika Arora, is undoubtedly a team to watch out for in this exciting season of TPL.

Editorial Desk
