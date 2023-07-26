Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

Kuala Lumpur, July 26 (IANS) Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus on Wednesday became the first man to take seven wickets (7/8) in a T20I, achieving the feat against China during the opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament at Bayuemas Oval, here.

All seven wickets taken by Idrus were bowled as he consistently swung the ball into the batters. The pacer broke Peter Aho’s record for the best bowling figures in a men’s T20Is. Playing for Nigeria, Aho had picked up 6 for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021.

Notably, a total of 12 bowlers had previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a Men’s T20I — including India duo Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka tweaker Ajantha Mendis — but an elusive seven-wicket haul had never been recorded until Idrus’ amazing effort.

Riding on Idrus’s sensational bowling performance, Malaysia recorded a commanding eight-wicket victory over China.

The right-armer took a liking to the conditions in Pandamaran as he single-handedly ripped through the Chinese batting line-up, picking up all seven of his wickets bowled as the visitors were dismissed for just 23 in the 12th over.

Malaysia lost two quick wickets in reply as they chased down the victory target in the fifth over, giving them the perfect start to the qualifying tournament they are hosting ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the 20-over showcase in 2024.

–IANS

ak/