Man United appoint new CEO Omar Berrada from rivals Man City

London, Jan 21 (IANS) Manchester United have appointed Omar Berrada as its new CEO from the rivals from rivals Manchester City. “Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO. Omar’s start date will be confirmed in due course; in the meantime, Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO,” the club said in a statement.

Man Utd had been searching for a permanent CEO since Richard Arnold stepped away from the position in November 2023 and Stewart has worked as United’s interim chief executive since.

Berrada will join from Manchester City, where he had been chief football operations officer at City Football Group – the parent company of the Premier League champions.

“As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the Club. He is currently serving as Chief Football Operations Officer for City Football Group overseeing 11 clubs across five continents and, prior to this, held senior roles at Barcelona.

“It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football, the club’s statement read.

–IANS

bc/