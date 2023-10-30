Manchester still 'Blue' as City dominate United in Premier League

London, Oct 30 (IANS) The blue side of Manchester will be celebrating this Sunday after Manchester City once again imposed their dominance on their neighbours, Manchester United, in the season’s first city derby.

Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant throughout most of the match, taking the lead in the 26th minute when Erling Haaland converted a penalty. The penalty was awarded after Rasmus Hojlund fouled Rodri Hernandez during a City corner, reports Xinhua.

Andre Onana’s impressive goalkeeping kept the scoreline at 1-0 until halftime. However, he couldn’t prevent Haaland’s second, a powerful header, following Bernardo Silva’s precise cross.

Phil Foden added to United’s misery, scoring the third in the 80th minute, courtesy of a simple pass from Haaland after Onana blocked Rodri’s shot.

Tottenham ensured they remained at the top for another week with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night. Their win was secured by a Joel Ward own goal and Son Heung-Min’s strike, which was Tottenham’s first on-target shot. Andrew Ayer managed a late goal for Palace in the 94th minute.

Arsenal easily dispatched bottom-placed Sheffield United 5-0. Eddie Nketiah, standing in for the injured Gabriel Jesus, scored a hat-trick. Fabio Vieira’s penalty and a goal from Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout.

Brentford surprised Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo. Although Chelsea missed several opportunities, Brentford’s staunch defense played a crucial role in preserving their lead.

Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest. Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah each found the net. Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was absent due to distressing reports about his father in Colombia.

Aston Villa celebrated their fifth league win in six games with a 3-1 triumph over Luton Town. Goals from John McGinn and Moussa Diaby, and an own goal from Luton’s Tom Lockyer, gave Villa the edge. Luton’s consolation came in an unusual manner when a shot rebounded off the crossbar, hit Villa’s goalkeeper, Emilio Martinez, and then crossed the line.

In inclement weather, Fulham managed a draw against Brighton, with Joao Palhinha’s stellar effort neutralizing a goal from Brighton’s young forward, Evan Ferguson. The match had its contentious moments, notably an unpenalized foul by Palhinha on Pascal Gross.

Everton narrowly defeated West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium, thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 51st-minute goal. West Ham had opportunities to equalize but were thwarted by Everton’s goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

Wolverhampton and Newcastle United played out a 2-2 draw. Callum Wilson’s two goals for Newcastle were offset by strikes from Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-chan.

Lastly, Bournemouth secured their inaugural win of the season against Burnley, potentially saving coach Andoni Iraola’s position. After conceding to Charlie Taylor, goals from Antoine Semenyo and Philip Billing ensured Bournemouth’s crucial victory.

–IANS

cs/bsk