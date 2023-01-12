scorecardresearch
Manu Bhaker does a double in National Shooting Trials

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Olympian Manu Bhaker did the double, winning the women’s 25m pistol T2 competition to go with the T1 of the same event that she won on Tuesday, on day five of the on-going National Shooting Trials (Rifle/Pistol) for Group A shooters, at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, here.

Manu topped the medal round edging out Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Ashok Patil 27-26 with Tamil Nadu’s Niveditha Nair finishing third with 18 hits.

Another Olympian to win on the day was Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who defeated Pankaj Mukheja of the Railways 17-7 in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T1 competition. He was sublime throughout the day, shooting a sizzling 590 to top the qualification charts as well. Another railwayman Akhil Sheoran won bronze.

In the women’s air rifle T2 trials, Haryana’s Ramita won gold with a 16-12 result over Karnataka’s Tilottama Sen. The Karnataka girl topped qualifications with a quality 633.5 and also topped the ranking round before going down to Ramita in a tight contest. Yet another Olympian on show, Elavenil Valarivan won bronze.

In the junior competition, Ramanya Tomar of the Army, Haryana’s Divanshi and West Bengal’s Swati Chowdhury won the men’s 3P T1, the women’s 25m pistol T2 and the women’s air rifle T2 trials respectively.

–IANS

cs

Entertainment Today

