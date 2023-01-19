Marco Jansen played one of the best T20 knocks, says Pragyan Ojha

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Sunrisers Eastern Cape registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing SA20 as left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen turned up the heat with the bat by leading his side to an exciting two-wicket win over table-toppers MI Cape Town.

Chasing 172, Jansen came in when his team needed 81 in less than eight overs. The lanky South African launched a fiery counterattack laced with seven sixes and three fours including 28 runs in the 16th over off leg-spinner Rashid Khan, the MI Cape Town skipper and one of the best T20 players in the globe, and was unbeaten on 66 off just 27 balls.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha declared Jansen’s innings as one of the best he has witnessed ever. “The way he came in and from ball one, he just went after the bowlers and who these bowlers were? They had Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, they had Archer, the bowlers you would want in your team and he took them on and just took the game along with him,” he was quoted as saying by Match Centre show on Sports18.

In international cricket, Jansen had established himself as a reliable bowler. But with SA20, his batting exploits are now coming to the fore. “At that stage, we had to make a plan, we had to pick one bowler. After the first ball went for six, I just decided to see what happens and try and go with it,” Jansen said post-match.

