scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

By Agency News Desk

Pune, Aug 7 (IANS) Utkarsha Pawar, the Maharashtra cricketer who has been in the headlines due to her recent wedding to India men’s cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad, has insisted that she will continue her quest to continue to improve as a cricketer and wear the India hat even after the marriage.

“I will continue to play cricket for as long as I wish and as long as my body allows me. One can be 200 per cent sure about it, not just 100 per cent,” Utkarsha said in a freewheeling chat with ‘Coffee, Cricket Aani Barach Kaahi’, a Marathi cricket podcast.

Ever since Utkarksha and Ruturaj, the Chennai Super Kings and Maharashtra opener who will lead India at the Asian Games in September-October, tied the knot in Pune on June 3, Utkarsha has been in the news for off-the-field reasons.

With 28 wickets in 39 List A games and 26 scalps in 45 T20 games since her senior inter-state debut for Maharashtra in 2015-16, Utkarsha isn’t concerned about her career prospect.

“I am repeatedly asked about my career now that I am married. Not from the family but only the outsiders seem to be worried about it. My family is supportive. Ruturaj’s family is extremely supportive, our relatives are also supportive… but the question does come up from the outsiders,” Utkarsha said, speaking from the West Indies.

“I have the full support of my parents, husband Ruturaj Gaikwad and my in-laws. I will continue to play cricket as long as I wish and as long as I can since my life revolves around cricket.”

Utkarsha narrated how she followed into her father Amar’s, a local cricketer, footsteps when she was six years old.

“When I was a kid, I used to idolise Zaheer Khan. I wanted to run in fast just like him and bowl as fast as I could. Of course, the minor blip is I am right-handed and he was a left-handed bowler” she said.

“Seeing my desire to bowl fast, my father took me to Anwar Shaikh, who honed my bowling skills and I also went to the nets where Santosh Jedhe, former Maharashtra captain, used to coach players.”

But cricket wasn’t the only sport she played while growing up. She tried her hand at swimming, badminton and football but one day she realized that cricket was her calling. She even quit Kathak when her Guru advised her to stay away from the field or risk losing her tender personality.

Before the business end of the Indian Premier League’s 2023 edition, Ruturaj Gaikwad was named in the reserves for the World Test Championships final but he had to pull out. And then, a picture broke the internet. MS Dhoni was flanked by Ruturaj and Utkarsha and everyone grinning ear to ear.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s aura is something different. When you are meeting him, you end up calling him sir… But he is so humble and down to earth, it’s unbelievable,” she added.

“I got an opportunity to meet him properly after the final. He has a great sense of humour and tries to keep the atmosphere light around him. He treats everyone like a family. We were on the road for two months or so but he always made us feel at home,” Utkarsha signed off with a smile on her face.

–IANS

cs

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family
Next article
LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Feature

Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर

Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

News

Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

News

Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

News

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

News

Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US