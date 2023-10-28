Matthew Wade to lead the 15-member Australian squad for T20I series against India

Dharamshala, Oct 28 (IANS) Australia have announced a 15-member squad on Saturday for a five-match T20I series against India starting from November 23 in Vishakapatnam. Matthew Wade will captain the side for the series. David Warner and Steve Smith join the squad having missed the South African series. Ashton Agar was not considered due to injury.

Multi-format all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh will return home following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup along with fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to prepare for the Test summer against Pakistan and West Indies, which starts in Perth eleven days after the final T20 match in India.

Selection Chair George Bailey looked pleased with a mix of experience and young guns announcing the squad. He looked confident as he believes they will equip themselves well over the course of the five matches.

“It’s an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage and that we hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group,” Bailey said.

“Matthew (Wade) has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series. Like Mitch Marsh in the South Africa series, this is another great opportunity to further deepen our international leadership experience and depth.

World Cup squad members Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott and travelling reserve Tanveer Sangha will also remain in India, with IPL stars Tim David, Matt Short and Nathan Ellis set to join their Australia teammates in the sub-continent at the completion of the World Cup.

Eight members of Australia’s squad at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will remain in India at the completion of the tournament

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

