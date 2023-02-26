scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Max Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open 2023 champion

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Max Purcell landed his second ATP Challenger title within a week when he clinched the title at the Bengaluru Open 2023 at the KSLTA Stadium, here on Sunday.

In an all-Australian final, Purcell emerged a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) winner over second seeded James Duckworth after Anil Jain, President, All India Tennis Association and Member of Parliament did the honours at the toss.

Duckworth did not have to strain himself much to win the first set 6-3 and it indicated a quick end to the match. But that was not to be as Purcell gathered his game together in the second set.

The sustained pressure saw Purcell, the Wimbledon doubles title winner in 2022, earning three break points in the 10th game but Duckworth, a World No. 128, saved all of them to hold it. But eventually Purcell made the decisive break in the 12th game to go level at 1 set. He won the second set 7-5.

The third set went by serve, even though Purcell looked more confident and collected. His mix of power and touch was a sight to the sore eyes, especially the guile and feel in his backhand.

In the tie-break, Purcell closed out the match without much ado, as a good house of crowd cheered him on.

It was the just culmination of the prestigious tournament, hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru, which witnessed high-voltage action dished out by top players from more than 20 countries.

On Saturday, the South Korean-Taipei pair of Yunseong Chung and Yu Hsiou Hsu clinched the doubles title defeating the Indian duo of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency
Next article
German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals (Ld)

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

Sports

German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency

News

Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

Sports

Hockey India Senior Women National: MP beat Maharashtra to win title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda attends real-life inspector Avinash’s daughter’s wedding, says it was, ‘surreal’

Sports

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

Sports

Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open

News

Sandhya Mridul unveils her character in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

News

Akshay Kumar says it’s 100% his fault

Health & Lifestyle

Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk

Fashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

Sports

Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait

Sports

Sweeping regularly is not the answer to playing good spin bowling, says Ian Chappell

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US