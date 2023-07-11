Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

Yaounde, July 8 (IANS) French football star Kylian Mbappe held talks with Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on his intention to empower young people in the Central African nation.

“We have many projects…for Cameroon, for the children. We are pushing hard for a bright future in Cameroon,” Mbappe told reporters after the meeting, here on Friday.

“I came with my family to let you know how we are ready to help young people. I became Kylian because I was given the opportunity, I want to give others,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Mbappe arrived in his father’s native Cameroon for the first time to an exciting welcome on Thursday.

“It is a great honor for me. I have always wanted to come back to my country of origin,” said the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is on a three-day tour of the country.

