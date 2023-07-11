scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

By Agency News Desk

Yaounde, July 8 (IANS) French football star Kylian Mbappe held talks with Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on his intention to empower young people in the Central African nation.

“We have many projects…for Cameroon, for the children. We are pushing hard for a bright future in Cameroon,” Mbappe told reporters after the meeting, here on Friday.

“I came with my family to let you know how we are ready to help young people. I became Kylian because I was given the opportunity, I want to give others,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Mbappe arrived in his father’s native Cameroon for the first time to an exciting welcome on Thursday.

“It is a great honor for me. I have always wanted to come back to my country of origin,” said the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is on a three-day tour of the country.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT
Next article
West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen sail into semifinals

Sports

Back in LaLiga after 13 years: Atletico De Madrid shore up their defensive line with versatile full-back Cesar Azpilicuet

Sports

Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared fit after ODI WC, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Sports

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

Sports

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season

Sports

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana

Sports

West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups

Sports

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

Sports

BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

Sports

Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray's campaign

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

Sports

China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey core group to train under Tushar Khandker in national camp

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins

Sports

Hyderabad FC announce new leadership group, Conor Nestor named first team coach

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US