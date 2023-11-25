scorecardresearch
Mehuli Ghosh, Abhinav Shaw, Sarabjot, Palak win in Shooting Nationals






New Delhi/Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) It was mixed team day at the on-going 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) across cities. In New Delhi’s Karni Singh Shooting range, where the Rifle events are taking place, West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh and Abhinav Shaw won the 10m air rifle mixed team title, while over at the Bhopal situated MP State Shooting Academy range, host to the pistol events, Sarabjot Singh and Palak took home the corresponding mixed team air pistol crown for Haryana.

Mehuli and Abhinav were 16-6 winners in their gold medal match over the Karnataka pairing of Dairius Saurastri and Tilottama Sen. The Bengal pair had topped the 27-team qualification round with a combined score of 633 while the Karnataka pair came second with 631.3, giving them the right to fight for the title. Tamil Nadu’s R. Narmada and Karthik Sabari Raj won bronze.

In Bhopal, Sarabjot and Palak had a tougher fight in their final, overcoming Anjali and Abhinav Choudhary of Rajasthan 16-14. This after they had qualified second behind the Rajasthan pair with a score of 576. Anjali and Abhinav had topped the qualifiers with 578. Vikram and Yogita of SSB were the winners of the bronze medal.

–IANS

