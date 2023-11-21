scorecardresearch
Men’s ITF Tennis: Siddharth Vishwakarma stuns fourth seed Orlov; Banthia progresses into 2nd round

Siddanth Banthia scored big wins to move into the second round of the MSLTA $25,000 Men's ITF Tennis Championship 2023 at the G.A. Ranade Tennis Centre, Mumbai on Tuesday.

By Agency News Desk
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Siddharth Vishwakarma and Maharashtra boy Siddanth Banthia scored big wins to move into the second round of the MSLTA $25,000 Men’s ITF Tennis Championship 2023 at the G.A. Ranade Tennis Centre, Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the opening round, Vishwakarma recorded the first upset of the event toppling fourth-seeded Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine 7-6(2), 6-3, while Pune challenger Banthia fought back from the loss of the first set to oust Kazuma Kawachi of Japan 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 to advance to the second round.

In other matches featuring Indians, Siddarth Rawat scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over Nitin Kumar Sinha, while Dev Javia accounted for wild carder Parth Aggarwal 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Harrison Adams of the USA, Ryotaro Taguchi of Japan, along with six Indian players — Madhwin Kamath, Rohan Mehra, Bharath Nishok Kumaran, Kabir Hans, Aryan Shah and Shivank Bhatnagar qualified for the main draw of the event after winning their respective final qualifying round matches.

Results:

Final Qualifying Round: 1-Harrison Adams (USA) bt 9-Gabriele Volpi (ITA) 6-3, 6-2; 2-Ryotaro Taguchi (JPN) bt Jagmeet Singh (IND) 6-0, 6-1; 3-Madhwin Kamath (IND bt Adil Kalyanpur (IND) 6-4, 6-2; 4-Rohan Mehra (IND) bt Ha Minh Duc Vu (VIE) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; Bharath Nishok Kumaran (Ind) [5] bt Ajay Malik (IND) 3-6, 6-1, 10-1; Kabir Hans (Ind) [6] bt Deepak Anantharamu (Ind)6-3, 6-3; Aryan Shah (IND) bt 7-Rishi Reddy (IND) 6-4, 7-5; 8-Shivank Bhatnagar (IND) bt Abhishek Bastola (NEP) 6-7(5), 6-1, 10-5;

Main Draw – First Round: Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) bt 4-Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) 7-6(2), 6-3; Siddhant Banthia (IND) bt Kazuma Kawachi (JPN) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1; Yunseok Jang (KOR) bt Sandesh Kurale (IND) 6-0, 6-2; 6-Sidharth Rawat (IND) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 7-5, 6-3; Dev Javia (IND) bt Parth Aggarwal (IND) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; 8-David Pichler (AUT) bt Sarthak Suden (IND) 6-2, 6-0.

