Men's ODI WC: Angelo Mathews becomes first cricketer to be dismissed 'timed out'

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka batting all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Monday became the first cricketer to be dismissed ‘timed out’ in international cricket, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh here at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Following Shakib Al Hasan’s dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama at 41, Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka’s No.6 batter, prepared to enter the field. However, he encountered a delay as he faced issues with his helmet. It appeared that he may have inadvertently brought the wrong helmet and consequently requested a replacement.

This prompted Shakib and Bangladesh to appeal for a ‘time-out’ dismissal. After an animated chat with Mathews and the Bangladesh team, the on-field umpires declared the Sri Lankan batter ‘Timed Out’

As per MCC’s rules: “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

At the time of writing this report, Sri Lanka were five down for the score of 180 in 32.3 overs with Charith Asalanka (62) and Dhananjaya de Silva (14) at the crease.

