Men’s ODI WC: As the game went by, the partnership started to grow, says Rachin Ravindra

Dharamshala, Oct 22 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was a vital cog in the wheel for the Blackcaps with his steady 75 contributing to them making a competitive 273 against India at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday.

He walked in when Devon Conway fell for an eight-ball duck and saw Will Young chop onto his stumps. Ravindra was tentative at the start but found some boundaries and began to grow into his role when the spinners came in, using his feet a lot and the lofted shot to good effect in making a fine 75 off 87 balls, laced with six fours and a six.

The left-handed Ravindra put on 159 runs for the third wicket with centurion Daryl Mitchell to guide New Zealand into prime position, before India fought back in the last 10 overs to limit them to 273. The 159-run partnership between Mitchell and Ravindra is also the fifth-highest for New Zealand for any wicket in the history of the ODI World Cup.

“It took a bit longer to get into my rhythm. The Indian bowlers did really well in the Power-play as well. They made it tough for us to score. However, as the game went by, the partnership started to grow,” he said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Ravindra was appreciative of how the Indians fought back in the last 10 overs on a two-paced pitch.

“I think we looked at the 280 mark while batting, the pitch was a bit low. They pegged us back with their death bowling. They bowled really well in the end.”

With the two-paced nature of the pitch showing its true colours in the last 10 overs, including the variable bounce, Ravindra hoped for him and New Zealand’s bowlers to use it to good effect when India come out to chase 274.

“I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn’t get too much turn, but the seamers had a bit of up-and-down bounce. Hopefully, our boys can do something similar.”

–IANS

nr/bsk