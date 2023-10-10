scorecardresearch
Men's ODI WC: Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against England

By Agency News Desk

Dharamshala, Oct 10 (IANS) Bangladesh have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in a league match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan’s side was ruled to be 1 over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration and Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shakib pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveledthecharge.

Bangladesh lost their second 2023 World Cup encounter against England at Dharamshala by 137 runs.

Their next game takes place against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

–IANS

