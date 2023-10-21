scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI WC: Temba Bavuma ruled out of England match due to illness; Aiden Markram to lead SA

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the crucial ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 match against England due to illness.

By Agency News Desk
Temba Bavuma ruled out of England match due to illness; Aiden Markram to lead SA _ pic courtesy news agency
Temba Bavuma ruled out of England match due to illness; Aiden Markram to lead SA _ pic courtesy news agency

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the crucial ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 match against England due to illness. Aiden Markram will captain the side in his absence, the South Africa team management informed.

Bavuma, who addressed the pre-match press conference on Friday, was looking forward to playing on the home ground of his idol Sachin Tendulkar, he had said on Friday.

“Yeah, I think for me, growing up, idolising a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, Wankhede was a stadium you always heard about. So, to have that opportunity to be playing, that’s another tick off my list as a cricketer,” said Bavuma.

Bavuma had also spoken to his teammates who have played at the iconic Wankhede ground and got knowledge of the pitch and other conditions.

“The guys that have played here, JP Duminy, Quinton (de Kock), they’ve spoken about how it can be a batter’s paradise. You get value for your shots and the ball seems to travel further.

“So, I think as batters it can build a lot of confidence. And if it is your day, you can fill your boots. And I guess just the atmosphere of it all, it is a full ground, it can really be something to enjoy. I think our real assessment will happen on the day. We’ll see what’s happening there, and then try to put our best foot forward,” Bavuma said.

But in the end, he could not check one more thing on his to-do list and had to sit out of the match due to health reasons.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Emily Blunt is 'appalled' by video showing her calling server 'enormous'
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: India faces huge challenge in filling Hardik Pandya-sized hole against New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US