scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI WC: Cummins' photo goes viral claiming ‘collecting evidence’ ahead of final clash

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Australian skipper Pat Cummins was spotted clicking pictures of the Ahmedabad pitch to be used for the final of the ICC ODI World Cup match against India on Sunday at the Narendra Modi International Stadium.

Cummins’ photo went viral on social media claiming that the Australian skipper might want to keep it as proof if the srtip gets changed on the match day.

Earlier, in the press conference held in the early morning, Cummins made a bold statement on the Ahmedabad wicket ahead of the World Cup final.

“We’ll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us. Yeah, we’ll wait and see, but we’ll make sure we have some plans,”.

The pitch controversy erupted when the BCCI was accused of intervening in the choice of pitch for India’s semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The switch to pitch six from the planned pitch seven meant India’s semifinal took place on a strip that had been used for two previous matches — England versus South Africa and India versus Sri Lanka.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

–IANS

hs/bsk/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shriya Saran to perform 54th IFFI’s opening act on Nov 20
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: What sets this Indian side apart is the influence of captain Rohit Sharma, says Eoin Morgan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US