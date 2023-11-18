Men’s ODI WC: Cummins' photo goes viral claiming ‘collecting evidence’ ahead of final clash

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Australian skipper Pat Cummins was spotted clicking pictures of the Ahmedabad pitch to be used for the final of the ICC ODI World Cup match against India on Sunday at the Narendra Modi International Stadium.

Cummins’ photo went viral on social media claiming that the Australian skipper might want to keep it as proof if the srtip gets changed on the match day.

Earlier, in the press conference held in the early morning, Cummins made a bold statement on the Ahmedabad wicket ahead of the World Cup final.

“We’ll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us. Yeah, we’ll wait and see, but we’ll make sure we have some plans,”.

The pitch controversy erupted when the BCCI was accused of intervening in the choice of pitch for India’s semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The switch to pitch six from the planned pitch seven meant India’s semifinal took place on a strip that had been used for two previous matches — England versus South Africa and India versus Sri Lanka.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

