Men's ODI WC: Hoping for complete game with bat and ball against India, says Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha

Pune, Oct 18 (IANS) Though India have dominated their head-to-head series, Bangladesh had some success recently against the World Cup hosts, having got the better of the World No.1 ODI team thrice in the last 12 months.

Bangladesh beat India 2-1 in an ODI series earlier this year and also in a match in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

On the eve of their crucial clash against India in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said past record would not be a factor and what would matter more is that his team had a “complete game” against the hosts.

“We have had success in the recent past against India, but then when you come to the World Cup it’s a very different game altogether. As I said, we are hoping that we will have a complete game against them, that we need to perform to our potential and India is probably the in-form team this World Cup and if they have not so good game and if we play to our potential, I think it’s going to be a good game for us and we are capable of doing that. We have proved that confidence and that memory are going to serve us well to start [well] at the start. So, we need to start well,” said the Bangladesh coach of Sri Lankan origin.

Hathurusingha, who said they have a plan against India and would probably go with “a different combination according to the wicket as well as the opposition”, said his team has not been able to put up a complete performance with the ball and bat so far.

“We haven’t put up a complete batting performance, or to that matter, complete performance with the ball and bat so far. So, we are expected to do a complete performance. And we know that when we play as a team and we perform to our capabilities and we have beat big teams. We have done well in the past. So, I think fingers crossed, we are due for one of those days,” he added.

Asked whether his team’s win against India in the 2007 World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup would inspire them for Thursday’s match, Hathurusingha said playing for Bangladesh is an inspiration in itself for his players.

“We are all motivated to win every game from now on. Because of what happened in these recent last two weeks, or last week or so (upset wins by Afghanistan and Netherlands), in this World Cup, it’s really open. So, we are all inspired by that. And then we have six games to go. And we still think that we can win those six games. That’s the motivation and then the inspiration for us to come tomorrow,” said the coach.

–IANS

bsk/bc