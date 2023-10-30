scorecardresearch
Men's ODI WC: 'I believe it will be Australia vs India', Nathan Lyon shares his prediction for final

Nathan Lyon is adamant that the old rivals five-time champions Australia and Two-time winner and hosts India will meet in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon is adamant that the old rivals five-time champions Australia and Two-time winner and hosts India will meet in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Both the teams have recorded a string of victories over the weekend with Australia clinching a high-scoring five-run win against New Zealand on Saturday, while India overcame a sluggish start to triumph over England by a margin of 100 runs the following day.

“I honestly believe it will be an Australia v India final. India is the number one (favourite) for me (and) it’s been exciting to watch,” Lyon said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“That being said, I think South Africa are still a dangerous team with a powerful batting lineup. You just have to look at their number three in Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller,” he added.

Lyon further said that India also have pressure as the entire nation’s expectations are towards them to win the coveted trophy. “India also has the pressure of the whole nation who are expecting them to win and their fans are so passionate. In finals, Australia has the runs on the board so hopefully they can go all the way,” he said.

So far, the home side India are sitting on top with six wins in as may as games, South Africa are second with a 5 win and loss while New Zealand and Australia are both have four wins and two loss to their names with Kiwis sitting above the Aussies on net run rate.

