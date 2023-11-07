scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's ODI WC: Ibrahim Zadran scores Afghanistan's maiden century in World Cups

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Opener Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghanistan batsman to score a century in the World Cup, hitting the highest individual score for his country in its third appearance in the Men’s ODI World Cup.

Zadran’s century came on Tuesday in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 league stage match against Australia here at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 21-year-old completed his century off 131 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries. The previous highest score for Afghanistan in the World Cup the 96 scored by Samiullah Shinwari, who achieved the feat against Scotland at Dunedin, Scotland, in the 2015 edition.

On Tuesday, Zadran shared two half-century partnerships as he anchored the Afghanistan innings, adding 83 runs for the second with Rahmat Shah (30) and 52 for the third wicket with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26).

Zadran, who had scored 87 against Pakistan in Chennai earlier in this tournament, was batting on 110 at the time of writing this report as Afghanistan reached 250/5 in 47 overs.

Highest individual scores for Afghanistan in World Cups:

101* – Ibrahim Zadran vs Australia, Mumbai WS, 2023

96 – Samiullah Shinwari vs Scotland, Dunedin, 2015

87 – Ibrahim Zadran vs Pakistan, Chennai, 2023

86 – Ikram Alikhil vs West Indies, Leeds, 2019

80 – Hashmatullah Shahidi vs India, Delhi, 2023

80 – Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs England, Delhi, 2023.

–IANS

bsk/bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sam Bahadur Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal impresses as Sam Bahadur and his motivational dialogues in this heroic film
Next article
Ed Sheeran pulls pints at local pub on friend's b'day
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US