Men’s ODI WC: If India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop, says Broad

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Legendary England fast-bowler Stuart Broad reckons India are overwhelming favorites to win the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and added that if everything goes according to the plan for the hosts’ in the tournament, then they will be very difficult to stop.

India last won the Men’s ODI World Cup when they were co-hosts of the tournament in 2011, after winning the 1983 edition in England. Since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, a global title has eluded them.

But with the trend of hosts’ winning the last three Men’s ODI World Cups and India winning Asia Cup last month has led to a sense of optimism around their chances this time. India will open their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

“If England manage to retain their World Cup title, it will be a phenomenal effort but my overriding feeling is that if India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop.”

“Jos Buttler certainly has the team to challenge, one with the ability to post high totals, but I just think India, as hosts and the top-ranked ODI side, will be a hugely difficult proposition to get past.”

“Recent history shows you that home teams tend to prosper in 50-over World Cups: it was in India in 2011, and India won; the final was in Australia in 2015, Australia won the trophy; England won in 2019. So, on that basis alone, India would have to be huge favourites,” wrote Broad in his column for the Daily Mail on Sunday.

Broad, who played 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup, feels England, the defending champions, will be at a disadvantage due to constant traveling for playing matches in India. “Then take into account that they’re playing pretty decent cricket, and their key fast bowling star Jasprit Bumrah is coming back to full fitness.”

“Contrast to England. Without sounding like I am giving them excuses, they have got a pretty tough draw, to be honest. They do not play two games in the same location, instead travelling from city to city.”

“Others have the luxury of being able to book somewhere for a week and play two games. They do not. But the fact every team plays everyone else in the round robin stage means England would be absolutely distraught not to make the semis and final.”

Broad also thinks two-time runners-up New Zealand and 1992 champions Pakistan have it in them to be semi-finals contenders in 2023. “As for the other semi-finalists? Pakistan will be a threat. Their bowling is full of natural wicket-takers and is their huge strength. In players like Babar Azam they have some high quality batters but Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi can blow opponents away.”

“I’d then probably say New Zealand over Australia. Why? Because, New Zealand are the ultimate tournament team. Put their team sheets next to each other and you’d always lean towards the Aussies with Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, but New Zealand just find a way.”

