Men's ODI WC: India's 229/9 against England is their lowest-ever in ODIs since 2019

By Agency News Desk
Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) The score of 229/9 in 50 overs compiled by Rohit Sharma’s side against England in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Sunday is their lowest-ever 50-over total in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.

Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a half-century as India reached its lowest 50-over total in men’s ODIs since the 224 for 8 against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup.

The score is also their lowest at home since the 227 for 6 they had managed Pakistan in 2012 in a One-dayer in Chennai.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 87 from 101 balls on a two-paced pitch while Suryakumar Yadav made a crucial 49 at the back end as the hosts huffed and puffed to 229/9 against England at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pushed into batting first on a pitch which gave bowlers some help, India were 40/3 inside 12 overs before Rohit Sharma pulled them out of trouble and held the innings together with a knock laced with ten fours and three sixes, while adding 91 runs for the fourth wicket with K.L. Rahul (39).

After the duo fell, Suryakumar Yadav hit four boundaries and a six to get India to a respectable total which looked difficult at one point. For England, who were tight in their fielding and built dot-ball pressure in the first Power-play, David Willey stood out with 3-45 while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took two scalps each in a top bowling performance.

Agency News Desk
