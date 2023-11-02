Men’s ODI WC: Jamieson called in as cover by New Zealand over fitness concerns of Henry and Ferguson

Pune, Nov 2 (IANS) New Zealand have called in fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson to their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup squad in India as a cover, especially with pacer Matt Henry awaiting scan results on his right hamstring and Lockie Ferguson continuing to recover from his achilles injury.

Jamieson was previously with the New Zealand squad in India as a cover for Tim Southee earlier in the tournament. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said he will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s crucial match against 1992 champions Pakistan.

“The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday. Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today,” said head coach Gary Stead.

Henry had hurt his right hamstring in New Zealand’s crushing 190-run loss to South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. He was to undergo MRI scan on Thursday to ascertain the extent of the injury to his right hamstring.

“Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game.

“Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match – so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running,” added Stead.

However, Ferguson has returned to fitness ahead of Pakistan clash. “Lockie Ferguson’s scan on his right achilles revealed no significant damage and it’s hoped he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Pakistan in Bengaluru,” NZC said in a statement.

Ferguson had to walk off the field during a game against Australia last Saturday after experiencing discomfort in his right Achilles.

New Zealand made a great start to their Men’s ODI World Cup campaign with four victories. But after that, they have slumped to three consecutive defeats coming against hosts India, five-time champions Australia and South Africa, with their Net Run Rate taking a severe hit.

They will now travel to Bengaluru on Thursday ahead of their crucial match against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, and have their final league match against Sri Lanka on November 9 at the same venue.

