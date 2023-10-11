scorecardresearch
Men's ODI WC: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India on Thursday for India-Pakistan match

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf will travel to India on Thursday

By Agency News Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf will travel to India on Thursday to witness the team’s match against India, scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Ashraf made the decision to travel to India after it was confirmed that the media personnel were given the go ahead to submit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, PCB said in a release.

“I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped achieve a positive development regarding the visa delay,” the PCB chief said.

“I am extremely pleased with how the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event,” he added.

Pakistan have won two games at the World Cup – against the Netherlands in Hyderabad – and completed a record chase Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.

They take on India in Ahmedabad in what will be the most anticipated game in the tournament’s league phase.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
