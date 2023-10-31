Men’s ODI WC: Practiced a lot during time off from game, says Fakhar Zaman after helping Pak beat Bangladesh

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Fakhar Zaman returned to form to help Pakistan score their third win in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, winning by seven wickets against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman, who missed some matches after the recent Asia Cup, struck a 74-ball 81 to help Pakistan reach 205/3 in 32.5 overs, adding 128 runs for the opening wicket with Abdullah Shafique (68). He was adjudged as the Player of The Match for his superb innings.

Though Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam for just nine runs, Mohammad Rizwan struck an unbeaten 26 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed 17 not out helped Pakistan to a seven-wicket win.

It was bowlers Shaheen Shah Aridi (3-23) and Mohammad Wasim (3-31) who set up Pakistan’s win along with Haris Rauf (2-35) by bundling Bangladesh out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Fakhar said that his time away from the game helped him get back into form.

“Time off helped. I practised a lot after the Asia Cup. I felt good in the camp. I wanted to score big but, you know, it’s cricket. I was talking to Abdullah that I’ll see off the first four overs and then hit sixes regardless of how the pitch will play because I know I can and I know my role,” he said after the post-match presentation ceremony after Pakistan’s 7-wicket win.

Fakhar said that they were looking to finish the match after they reached 100 runs in their partnership.

“After 100, we were looking to finish the game before 30 overs. After too many failures, I was just looking to score the first 30 and struggling. Hopefully, I’ll make it big in the coming games,” he said.

–IANS

bsk