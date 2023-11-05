scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI WC: Probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played, says Adam Zampa

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa said picking 3-21 in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup league match

By Agency News Desk
Probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played, says Adam Zampa
Probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played, says Adam Zampa _ pic courtesy news agency

Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa said picking 3-21 in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup league match, which ended in a 33-run win against England, was the most satisfying ODI match of his international career.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, Zampa made a late 29 off 19 with the bat while sharing an important 38-run partnership with Mitchell Starc as Australia posted 286. With the ball, Zampa took out Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

He even pulled off a superb diving catch of David Willey as Australia march closer for a spot in the knockouts, with their remaining league matches coming against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Batting innings, really satisfying. It’s probably the most satisfying ODI I’ve ever played to be honest. To be able to contribute with the bat, I mean, Starcy and I spoke about trying to take it deep, with still staying fairly positive, because we stuffed it up against New Zealand.”

“Probably could have faced another 10 balls or so and got a little bit of a bigger total. But nice to contribute with the bat, it felt good and then the catch, I mean, I am not known as the best fielder in the world but satisfying to work on stuff and things come off like that so it’s a good feeling,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about his pumped up celebrations on getting Buttler and Stokes out, Zampa felt he was in much better control while bowling in the match. “The game was in the balance. Whenever I look up at the scoreboard, I always try and think about a T20 game, what’s left with after 30 overs and kind of compare maybe where they’re at with the bat as well.”

“If they’re three down with 160 to get in the last 20 overs, it’s going to be a little bit difficult if you continue to get wickets and get into the tail. Butler felt like a really big wicket and then I think they needed 130 odd off 100 balls and out there, Stokes, Moeen Ali, they get on a roll, they cruise that really.”

“So really satisfying wickets, I think Butler and Stokes, really satisfying and Moeen Ali’s, I’m known for bowling flatter and faster. But at the moment, I felt like my length control was really good. So to be able to bowl it slower and bring it back a little bit was also a really satisfying wicket,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Randeep Hooda to tie nuptial knot with Lin Laishram
Next article
It’s a boy for proud parents Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US