Men’s ODI WC: Probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played, says Adam Zampa

Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa said picking 3-21 in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup league match, which ended in a 33-run win against England, was the most satisfying ODI match of his international career.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, Zampa made a late 29 off 19 with the bat while sharing an important 38-run partnership with Mitchell Starc as Australia posted 286. With the ball, Zampa took out Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

He even pulled off a superb diving catch of David Willey as Australia march closer for a spot in the knockouts, with their remaining league matches coming against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Batting innings, really satisfying. It’s probably the most satisfying ODI I’ve ever played to be honest. To be able to contribute with the bat, I mean, Starcy and I spoke about trying to take it deep, with still staying fairly positive, because we stuffed it up against New Zealand.”

“Probably could have faced another 10 balls or so and got a little bit of a bigger total. But nice to contribute with the bat, it felt good and then the catch, I mean, I am not known as the best fielder in the world but satisfying to work on stuff and things come off like that so it’s a good feeling,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about his pumped up celebrations on getting Buttler and Stokes out, Zampa felt he was in much better control while bowling in the match. “The game was in the balance. Whenever I look up at the scoreboard, I always try and think about a T20 game, what’s left with after 30 overs and kind of compare maybe where they’re at with the bat as well.”

“If they’re three down with 160 to get in the last 20 overs, it’s going to be a little bit difficult if you continue to get wickets and get into the tail. Butler felt like a really big wicket and then I think they needed 130 odd off 100 balls and out there, Stokes, Moeen Ali, they get on a roll, they cruise that really.”

“So really satisfying wickets, I think Butler and Stokes, really satisfying and Moeen Ali’s, I’m known for bowling flatter and faster. But at the moment, I felt like my length control was really good. So to be able to bowl it slower and bring it back a little bit was also a really satisfying wicket,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bc