Men's ODI WC: Ramiz Raja advises Pakistan team to 'adapt to the conditions' ahead of their clash vs Australia

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has advised Pakistan team to “adapt to the conditions” ahead of their match against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru. Talking to a Pakistani channel,Raza shared his insights and emphasised on the condition of the ground. He went on to say that Pakistan should sacrifice the all-rounder option and look for a specialist bowler.

“I think Pakistan should go for the chase. Pakistan weren’t able to score even 200 runs against India while batting first on a good batting strip so they should think about chasing against Australia,” said Raza.

“The conditions there (in Bengaluru) will suit batting so Pakistan need to strengthen their bowling bearing in mind the pitch. If you need to sacrifice an all-rounder for a specialist, they should definitely do that,” he added.

Pakistan are coming after a loss against India in Ahmedabad and will eye for a win against Australia. Earlier, Pakistan saw concerns over a few players opting out of the training session ahead of a big clash.

Reports suggested that Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Shah Afridi are struggling with body fatigue and fever. They didn’t go for the training session and opted to give rest to the body.

Pakistan are currently placed fourth in the points table with two wins in three games.

They will eye to solidify their position in the points table eyeing the qualification scenario.

–IANS

