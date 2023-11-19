scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI WC: Rohit Sharma surpasses Gayle’s record for most sixes against a single opponent

By Agency News Desk
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Rohit Sharma on Sunday shattered yet another record set by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, hitting the most sixes against a single opponent in the ODI format, during the final of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Rohit has struck 86 sixes against Australia in the 50-over format, surpassing Gayle’s record of 85 sixes against England.

Following Rohit and Gayle is former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who hit 63 sixes against Sri Lanka and further behind is former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who smashed 53 maximums against Pakistan in ODIs.

This is the second record held by Gayle that Rohit has bettered during this World Cup. A few days back, the India captain had broken the record for most sixes in ODIs, held by Gayle.

On Sunday, asked to bat first after Australia won the toss, Rohit got off to a good start as he stepped down the track and smashed Maxwell for a six to surpass Gayke’s record.

Rohit scored 47 runs off 31 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes. Rohit has scored 597 runs in 11 matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup, having led India from the front throughout the tournament.

At the time of filing this report, India were 169/4 in 34 overs.

