Men’s ODI WC: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries with 101* against South Africa

Virat Kohli on Sunday brought up his 49th century in One-day International cricket and equalled the record held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

By Agency News Desk
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries with 101 against South Africa
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries with 101 against South Africa

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Virat Kohli on Sunday brought up his 49th century in One-day International cricket and equalled the record held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries while scoring an unbeaten 101 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kohli’s handy century came in 119 balls comprising ten boundaries. Kohli scored his 49th hundred in only his 289th ODI, 173 matches faster than the legendary Tendulkar, who got there in his 463rd match.

On Sunday, Kohli scored his unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries. The 34-year-old batter also racked up his 79th hundred for India, 21 short of Sachin’s world record of 100 centuries.

Earlier, Kohli became only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 3000 runs against South Africa in international cricket.

In the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium a few days back, Kohli set the record for most 1000-run years in ODIs in men’s cricket (8), breaking the previous record of Tendulkar, who scored 1000 runs in a calendar year seven times.

Kohli has been in great form in the World Cup. He is the third-highest run-getter in the World Cup 2023 with 442 runs, hitting four half-centuries and one century.

