scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI World Cup: Kane Williamson not fully recovered, ruled out of clash against Proteas

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of their upcoming ICC World Cup 2023

By Agency News Desk
Men’s ODI World Cup Williamson not fully recovered, ruled out of clash against Proteas
Men’s ODI World Cup Williamson not fully recovered, ruled out of clash against Proteas _ pic courtesy news agency

Pune, Nov 1 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of their upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Wednesday, as he is yet to recover from the thumb injury fully.

Williamson sustained a thumb injury in the match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and has not been deemed fit form the New Zealand medical team.

New Zealand Cricket in an update on Williamson’s injury, wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA

.Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow.

He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against @TheRealPCB.”

In Williamson’s absence, wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will continue leading the Kiwis in the multi-nation tournament.

Williamson had earlier returned to action after recovering from a hip injury that he sustained while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his very first competitive match after returning, Williamson scored an unbeaten 78 off 107 balls against Bangladesh before going off the park ‘retired hurt’.

–IANS

hs

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nokia sues Amazon and HP over patent infringement, seeks compensation
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US