Men’s ODI World Cup: Mitchell Marsh to join Australia squad on Sunday

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Australia batter Mitchell Marsh will join back up with the Australia squad at the World Cup in Mumbai on Sunday evening, after missing their game against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Marsh returned home citing personal reasons after his grandfather Ross, passed away on Friday. Australia’s players wore black armbands during the England game as a mark of respect for Marsh’s grandfather.

Australia’s next fixture against Afghanistan is at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and Cricket Australia confirmed that Marsh is likely to be available for selection.

“Mitch Marsh will re-join the Australian squad in Mumbai tomorrow evening,” tweeted cricket.com.au.Marsh has scored 225 runs across six innings at this World Cup including one century – 121 against Pakistan in Bengaluru – and one half-century, 52 against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. He started the tournament opening the batting alongside David Warner but shifted to No. 3 when Travis Head returned from injury.

Glenn Maxwell, who missed the England game after suffering a concussion due to losing his grip on a moving golf cart, is also expected to be available against Afghanistan and has trained with the rest of the squad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Pat Cummins described Marsh as one of the “star players of the tournament” on Friday and said that he had “got in my mind the main XI” that he hopes to pick when Australia have a full squad of 15 players available to them, having been riddled with injuries over the past four weeks.

