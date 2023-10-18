Men’s ODI World Cup: PCB files complaint to ICC over journalists' visa delay and 'ill-suited' Ahmedabad crowd

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) alleging ‘ill-suited’ behavior from the Ahmedabad crowd towards Pakistan players during the clash against India.

They also complained to the cricket governing body over the delay in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing tournament.

In a statement released on X (previously Twitter), the PCB media stated, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.”

“The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023.”

The high-tension match between India and Pakistan saw many upsetting moments as Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam was booed by the crowd while leaving for the match. In another such instance, Muhammad Rizwan was booed by the crowd after he got out to Jasprit Bumrah.

Then, after Pakistan lost to India, in the post-match press conference, Pakistan’s team director, Mickey Arthur, made a bold remark, suggesting that the game felt more like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event than an ICC (International Cricket Council) one.

Pakistan will be playing their next game in Bengaluru against Australia on October 20.

–IANS

hs