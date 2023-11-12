scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI World Cup: KL Rahul, Iyer script history, add 208 runs for 4th-wicket

By Agency News Desk
KL Rahul, Iyer script history, add 208 runs for 4th-wicket
KL Rahul, Iyer script history, add 208 runs for 4th-wicket

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer recorded the fourth-highest partnership of 208 runs for India in ODI World Cup history in the match against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

It was also India’s first double-hundred stand in the ongoing World Cup.

Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly hold the record, having scored a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in 1999 in Taunton.

In 2003, Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar made a 244-run stand against Namibia back in Pietermaritzburg.

Whereas, Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar scored 237 against Kenya in 1999 in Bristol.

On Sunday, KL Rahul went on to score a hundred off 62 balls.

He also broke Rohit Sharma’s record of the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter in the ODI World Cup. On the back of Rahul and Iyer’s knock, India scored a massive 410 for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs.

–IANS

hs/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
On Diwali day, Delhi's overall AQI in 'poor' category
Next article
Jannik Sinner earns opening win in Turin
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US