Men’s ODI World Cup: KL Rahul, Iyer script history, add 208 runs for 4th-wicket

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer recorded the fourth-highest partnership of 208 runs for India in ODI World Cup history in the match against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

It was also India’s first double-hundred stand in the ongoing World Cup.

Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly hold the record, having scored a 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in 1999 in Taunton.

In 2003, Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar made a 244-run stand against Namibia back in Pietermaritzburg.

Whereas, Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar scored 237 against Kenya in 1999 in Bristol.

On Sunday, KL Rahul went on to score a hundred off 62 balls.

He also broke Rohit Sharma’s record of the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter in the ODI World Cup. On the back of Rahul and Iyer’s knock, India scored a massive 410 for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs.

–IANS

hs/cs