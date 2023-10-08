scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI World Cup: Rahul-Virat records India's highest fourth-wicket partnership in Cup history

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) shared a stunning 165-run partnership, off 215 balls, and helped India to a memorable six-wicket win over Australia to start their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign on a high at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The 165-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul is now India’s best against Australia for any wicket in a World Cup game. It’s their third-best against Australia for the fourth wicket in ODIs.

The chase master, Virat Kohli, yet again registered his name in the history books by breakingSachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs by an Indian in white-ball ICC tournaments. Virat Kohli managed to go past the 2,720-run mark in his 67th match, breaking Tendulkar’s impressive record of 2,719 runs in 61 matches.

Kohli achieved this feat with a breathtaking average of 65.23, hitting two centuries and 25 half-centuries. On the other hand, Tendulkar amassed over 2000 runs in white-ball ICC tournaments at an average of 52.28, with seven centuries and 16 fifties.

With this knock, Kohli also went past Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most (112) half-centuries as a non-opener and registered his 113th fifty against Australia.

Coming from 3 wickets for 2 runs is now the lowest score from which any team has gone on to win in men’s ODIs. India successfully chased 200, with 6 wickets in hand.

