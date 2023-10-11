scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle, becomes most six-hitting batter in International cricket

Rohit Sharma in a sparkling inning against Afghanistan becomes the highest six-hitting (554*) batter in International cricket, here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle, becomes most six-hitting batter in International cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in a sparkling inning against Afghanistan becomes the highest six-hitting (554*) batter in International cricket, here on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma went on to break Chris Gayle’s record (553) for most sixes in International cricket. West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle had amassed a haul of 553 sixes (551 innings), which Rohit surpassed in just 473 innings.

Rohit has 295 sixes in ODIs, 77 in Tests, and 182 in T20Is.

Rohit is also the third-leading six-hitter among Indians in Test cricket with 77 sixes, only behind Virender Sehwag (91) and MS Dhoni (78).

Earlier, Rohit Sharma equaled the record for the joint-fastest batter with David Warner to 1000 runs (19 innings) in World Cups against Afghanistan

