Men's ODI World Cup: Virat hits his 48th ODI hundred, first ODI World Cup century after 8 years

Pune, Oct 19 (IANS) Indian batter Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI Century chasing 257 runs target against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at MCA stadium, here on Thursday.

With this century Kohli inched closer to Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI century. He is now one century short of the iconic landmark.

Kohli was immaculate in India’s 257-run chase again Bangladesh and got to his century in 97 balls. The former India captain scored 103 run off 97 deliveries, smashing six boundaries and four sixes.

With this knock, Kohli also went past Mahela Jayawardene to become the all-time fourth top-scorer in international cricket. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) and Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs) in this elite list.

Kohli has now scored 26,026 runs in international cricket.

Kohli also overtook Brian Lara and Rohit Sharma to become the fourth highest scorer (1289) in the history of ODI World Cups. He is now behind Sachin Tendulkar (2278 runs), Ricky Ponting (1743 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (1531 runs)

Kohli also moved up to second place in the run-getters list with 259 runs in four innings at an average of 129.50 and strike rate of 90.24, only behind India captain Rohit Sharma (265 runs).

–IANS

