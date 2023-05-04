scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar advance to the next round

By Agency News Desk

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), May 4 (IANS) India continued to enjoy success at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship with the country’s representatives Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar advancing to the next round after comprehensively beating their opponents on Thursday.

The 2022 Thailand Open champion Sahani gave India a perfect start on the day with a 5-0 defeat of his opponent Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan in a preliminary round bout of men’s 48 kg weight class.

Playing from the Red corner, Sahani dominated the bout as he won a unanimous 5-0 verdict from all judges.

Things were not much different for Deepak Kumar, the 2019 Asian silver medallist, as he got the better of Luis Delgado of Ecuador, winning the 51 kg bout with a dominant and unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Two more Indian boxers will be in action later in the day.

Record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), who received a bye in the first round, will begin his campaign from the Round of 16 stage as he aims to add another World Championships medal to his kitty after bronze in the 2015 edition in Doha.

The bronze medallists of the 2022 Asian Championships, Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan, who also got byes in the first round, will go head-to-head against each other.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian startups must boost corporate governance, set norms for G20 nations: Amitabh Kant
Next article
Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

Technology

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 becomes the most watched ICC women's event till date

Sports

Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

News

Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

News

Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Technology

Indian startups must boost corporate governance, set norms for G20 nations: Amitabh Kant

Health & Lifestyle

Australia saw 5 drug-induced deaths per day in 2021: Report

Sports

PCI holds Regional Sports Training to mark 6th Paralympic Story celebration

Technology

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Technology

TikTok revamped creator fund requires 10K followers, 100K views

News

Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'

News

Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

News

Sarath Babu’s family denies rumours of his demise

Sports

Don't see Australia falling into England's style of play, will do it differently: Alex Carey

Sports

La Liga: A decade later, Real Sociedad dreaming of a return to the Champions League

Technology

Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline by 35%

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US