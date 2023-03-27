scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Miami Open: Alcaraz powers to the fourth round, to face Tommy Paul next

By News Bureau

Miami, March 27 (IANS) World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain continued his ‘Sunshine Double’ quest on track, beating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-0, 7-6(5) to advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open.

In a high-quality performance the Spaniard, who hit 27 winners to Lajovic’s eight, recovered from failing to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set against Lajovic, recomposing himself to seal his eighth consecutive straight-sets win on his fourth match point in one hour and 31 minutes on Sunday.

The 19-year-old needs to lift his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy in Miami to prevent Novak Djokovic from replacing him as No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. Alcaraz will become the youngest man to win the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’ with another title run in Miami. Roger Federer was the last man to win the ‘Sunshine Double’ in 2017.

The Spaniard will next play World no 19 Tommy Paul. The American has a 1-0 head-to-head lead against Alcaraz, having won in the Canada Masters 1000 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3.

Paul reached the fourth round in Miami for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
Samantha Prabhu says ‘who will love me like you do’ to netizen asking her to ‘date someone’
Next article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a vision in silver as she stuns in a thigh-high slit gown
This May Also Interest You
Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Sports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

News

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma

News

Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

News

Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her beauty in black bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumors with Raghav Chadha

Health & Lifestyle

Puducherry schools reopen after 11-day shutdown due to H3N2 scare

Health & Lifestyle

New 'smart' bandages to help heal chronic diabetic wounds

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a vision in silver as she stuns in a thigh-high slit gown

News

Samantha Prabhu says ‘who will love me like you do’ to netizen asking her to ‘date someone’

News

Gajendra Verma teams up with Ravator for heartbreak song 'Adhoore Hum'

News

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Makers Of RC 15 reveal the title of the film on Ram Charan’s 38th Birthday

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Neetu Kapoor have an epic response to being called cities Gstaad, B’luru, and Dubai respectively

News

Gigi Hadid would have 'no problem' with Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez's romance

News

Jonathan Majors' lawyer says evidence exists to prove he's 'completely innocent'

News

Michael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields

News

Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' development with Anne Hathaway

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US