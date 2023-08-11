scorecardresearch
Ministry sends Hangzhou-bound Greco-Roman wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sent the Asian Games-bound six Greco-Roman wrestlers along with three support staff members to Romania for a 15-day special training and competition camp ahead of the mega event in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

The six Greco-Roman wrestlers that have been picked for this camp in Romania are Gyanendar (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).

The six Asian Games-bound wrestlers have departed for Romania and the proposal was cleared under the Ministry’s ‘Assistance to NSF Scheme’, it was informed on Friday.

During the visit, the team will also participate in Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon event from August 18 to 20.

The international tour will last for a period of 15 days with full funding for the same to cover the team’s training cost, plus boarding/Lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures, the ministry informed.

–IANS

bsk

